'Terrifying' moment as man tried to rob woman in her 70s of her shopping bag
South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened as the woman in her 70s walked up the steps towards Rotherham Minster in All Saints Square in the town. It happened at around 11.30am on November 14 as the woman was going about her daily business.
After pushing her up against the wall as she walked up the steps, the man attempted to grab a shopping bag she was carrying, but fled the scene empty handed.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, and believes there were two women who witnessed the attempted robbery.
Detective Constable Will Wright, investigating, said: "This was a terrifying robbery attempt on an elderly woman who was just going about her daily business, and although she was not physically harmed, she is now scared to go into town.
"We understand that two women witnessed this incident and we would encourage them and anyone else with information that may assist us with our investigation to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 516 of November 14. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.