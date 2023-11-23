'Terrifying' moment as man tried to rob woman in her 70s of her shopping bag

An elderly woman was pushed up against a wall by a man who tried to steal her shopping bag in a ‘terrifying’ attempted robbery.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened as the woman in her 70s walked up the steps towards Rotherham Minster in All Saints Square in the town. It happened at around 11.30am on November 14 as the woman was going about her daily business.

After pushing her up against the wall as she walked up the steps, the man attempted to grab a shopping bag she was carrying, but fled the scene empty handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, and believes there were two women who witnessed the attempted robbery.

The woman was pushed up against the wall as she walked up towards Rotherham Minster

Detective Constable Will Wright, investigating, said: "This was a terrifying robbery attempt on an elderly woman who was just going about her daily business, and although she was not physically harmed, she is now scared to go into town.

"We understand that two women witnessed this incident and we would encourage them and anyone else with information that may assist us with our investigation to get in touch."