A murder probe has been launched by police following the death of a man two days after he was injured in a house fire in Yorkshire.

The victim, 54, was rushed to hospital after the blaze in Hull on Wednesday (Nov 29) but could couldn't be saved.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry and have now released CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DS Al Curtis from Humberside Police said: "If you know who this man is, we would ask that you please contact us."

CCTV released by Humberside Police of the suspect in a house fire death investigation

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Terry Street in the port city at 8.40pm on Wednesday (Nov 29). Fire crews rescued the man, who was rushed to hospital where died two days later.

DS Curtis added: "Since the fire occurred on Wednesday evening, detectives from my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, consulting with the fire service and reviewing CCTV. As a part of those lines of enquiry, we have images of a man we would like help in identifying, as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.