Terry Street fire, Hull: Police launch murder probe as man dies two days after house fire in Yorkshire
The victim, 54, was rushed to hospital after the blaze in Hull on Wednesday (Nov 29) but could couldn't be saved.
Detectives launched a murder inquiry and have now released CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
DS Al Curtis from Humberside Police said: "If you know who this man is, we would ask that you please contact us."
Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Terry Street in the port city at 8.40pm on Wednesday (Nov 29). Fire crews rescued the man, who was rushed to hospital where died two days later.
DS Curtis added: "Since the fire occurred on Wednesday evening, detectives from my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, consulting with the fire service and reviewing CCTV. As a part of those lines of enquiry, we have images of a man we would like help in identifying, as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.
"I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern, however, I'd like to reassure residents we do believe this to be isolated at this time. I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to please speak to one of the officers.”
