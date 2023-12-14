A man has been arrested following the death of a man in a house fire in Yorkshire.

Humberside police were called to assist the fire service at a property in Terry Street in Hull on Wednesday, November 29.

Anthony Ibbitson, 54, was rescued from the building and taken to hospital.

He died on Friday, Dcember 1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Ibbitson, aged 54, died following a house fire on Terry Street in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie from the Major Crime Team who said: “We immediately launched a murder investigation, and over the course of the last two weeks, a team of detectives have worked around the clock conducting extensive lines of enquiry into Anthony’s death.

"As part of this, one man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death. He remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue.”