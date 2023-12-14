All Sections
Terry Street, Hull fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal house fire in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested following the death of a man in a house fire in Yorkshire.
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Humberside police were called to assist the fire service at a property in Terry Street in Hull on Wednesday, November 29.

Anthony Ibbitson, 54, was rescued from the building and taken to hospital.

He died on Friday, Dcember 1.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie from the Major Crime Team who said: “We immediately launched a murder investigation, and over the course of the last two weeks, a team of detectives have worked around the clock conducting extensive lines of enquiry into Anthony’s death.

"As part of this, one man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death. He remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log 422 of 29 November.