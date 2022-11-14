On the evening of Sunday November 13, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to a fire at The Byways, on Crossgates, in Scarborough.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from an upstairs window on the drive side. The cause is yet to be confirmed by crews.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “When we arrived there was a well developed fire coming out of the window, that’s as much as we know at the moment. We had a crew from Pickering, Malton, Filey and two from Scarborough. A fire investigation is currently in process to try and determine hopefully the cause of it.”

A fire at Byways saw fire five engines called to the scene.

