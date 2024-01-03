All Sections
'The chase is over': Police catch suspect who posted "catch me if you can" on Facebook

Police in Humberside said the “chase is over” after arresting a suspect who taunted them on their Facebook page.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:23 GMT

Declan Hobson of Sir Len Hutton Drive, Goole, recently quipped "catch me if you can" on a Facebook post by Humberside Police.

Mr Hobson was later caught and arrested by police.

He was charged on December 27 with Driving without Due Care.

In a social media post, Humberside Police said: “Declan, you have been caught & for you the chase is over.”