North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a couple suspected of fleeing a pub without paying their £88 bill.

North Yorkshire Police wants to speak to these two people

The food and drink was consumed at The Denison Arms in East Ayton, near Scarborough, on June 25, with the customers leaving at around 4.30pm.

The man and woman are thought to have left in a red Citroen Berlingo.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding.

Quote reference number 12230117506 when passing on information.