The food and drink was consumed at The Denison Arms in East Ayton, near Scarborough, on June 25, with the customers leaving at around 4.30pm.
The man and woman are thought to have left in a red Citroen Berlingo.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding.
Quote reference number 12230117506 when passing on information.
The Denison Arms, named after a local landowning family who later became Earls of Londesborough, is run by landlords Mike Squires and Chris Flynn, previously of The Buck Hotel in Thornton-le-Dale. They took over the pub in 2020, following a long period of closure, and carried out refurbishments and improvements before re-opening the following year. It is close to several tourist hotspots.