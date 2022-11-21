A man killed in an assault outside a pub in Hull has been named and a suspect charged with his murder.

Scott Akester, 31, died of his injuries after he was involved in an altercation with a group of men outside The Grandale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Michael Pearson, 29, of Salthouse Road, Hull, has been charged with murder.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Scott Akester

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Gallagher of Humberside Police said: “Our thoughts are with Scott’s family at this very difficult time, and I can assure them that we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“There will remain an increased police presence in and around the Grandale area as our investigations continue, and I would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk to the public from this incident. If you see our officers, please feel free to talk to them.

“If anyone has information about this incident, I would ask that they come forward and talk to us. You can contact us on 101, quoting log 16 of 19 November. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Pearson will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

