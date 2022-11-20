A man has died after being assaulted outside a pub in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police confirmed late on Saturday night that the victim had died in hospital after the attack outside The Grandale pub on Grandale in Hull in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His age or name have not been released.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Police stock

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was reportedly attacked by a group of men and suffered serious injuries.

Superintendent Doug Blackwood said: “We’re in the very early stages of the investigation, with a police presence at the scene whilst enquiries are carried out.