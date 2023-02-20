The owner of a luxury country house hotel between York and Selby has been fined after a guest injured themselves in the spa.

Selby Council prosecuted The Parsonage Hotel in Escrick for health and safety breaches after the customer suffered a serious ankle injury while visiting the spa in October 2021.

This week the case was heard at York Magistrates Court and both the company and director pleaded guilty to the offences of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The charges concerned failures in relation to the health and safety policies, risk assessments and the effective training of staff.

Queens Staith Leisure Limited was sentenced to a fine of £40,000, £190 victim surcharge and ordered to pay a contribution to prosecution costs of £10,524.44.

Director Philip David Smith, 74, of Strensall, was sentenced to a fine of £6,422, £190 victim surcharge and ordered to pay a contribution to prosecution costs of £1,739.70.

Selby Council’s Coun Tim Grogan said: “This is another successful prosecution by our Environmental Health team who work diligently to keep residents of the Selby district safe.

“They’ve worked hard to secure this result and the court’s decision sends a clear message that the safety of customers visiting establishments in our district is a high priority.”