The landlord of a Yorkshire village pub has been convicted of selling alcohol without a licence for the second time in the space of year – after the premises had been closed down.

Douglas Traynor, 73, failed to turn up to Harrogate Magistrates Court on Monday, and though the trial went ahead in his absence, a warrant for his arrest was issued after he was found guilty of numerous licensing offences.

The publican and his wife Shanti, 53, are believed to have fled to his native Scotland after the owner of The Punch Bowl in Low Bentham, near Skipton, secured county court papers to evict the couple last November.

The Punch Bowl has been the subject of a closure order since the summer of 2022, and although the Traynors were allowed to continue running their Malaysian restaurant and campsite, they were forbidden from selling or stocking alcohol.

Douglas Traynor and Shanti Traynor after their eviction from a bar and restaurant in Scotland last autumn

Today magistrates heard that the couple were caught by police officers on two occasions serving alcohol to customers while the pub’s front door was locked, its lights were off and it appeared to be shut.

The Traynors bizarrely tried to claim that the guests, many of whom had booked Groupon deals to eat at The Punch Bowl or were camping nearby, were ‘friends’ of the family, only for the confused diners to tell police that they had never met them before.

Mr Traynor was charged with breaching the closure notice, exposing alcohol for sale and possession of alcohol with intention of selling it on three occasions – January 14 and 22 and February 4 last year. The offences took place only weeks after they had both been convicted and fined for trading without a licence by the same court. Mrs Traynor was not charged in relation to the 2023 incidents.

Sergeant Paul Evans told the court that he and PC Raheel Akram from North Yorkshire Police attended The Punch Bowl on January 14 to ensure the closure order was being adhered to. When they arrived, they could see a TV that was on, but the main door was locked and there was no response when they knocked. Looking through the window, they could see men drinking pints of beer. Eventually, after tapping on a window, a customer told them to go to the back door, and Mr Traynor admitted them.

The police officers found around 15 people inside, all of whom Mr Traynor claimed were ‘friends’. However, a group at one table said they were not friends and were staying at the campsite.

Sergeant Evans said: “The Traynors continued to state that these people were friends, but I did not believe that. I found other people in the bar, all of them said they were campers and not friends. They were expecting to pay for their food and drinks.”

He said one couple who had been given bottles of beer seemed ‘shocked and unaware’ when told the pub did not have a licence. Mr Traynor was cautioned at the scene.

PC Akram added that as the Traynors were explaining that all the punters were their friends, a woman was gesturing to him that she did not know the couple. He added: “I was trying to obtain details from a man while Shanti was claiming he was a friend who had had a drink with her before.”

Evidence was also heard from three customers, two of whom had eaten at the pub with Groupon vouchers. One, Matthew Hague, thought it was ‘strange’ that the door to the pub was locked, and added that the building ‘needed a bit of love and attention’. Mr Hague was told there were no draught beers but he could order a bottled beer, and was also offered a free bottle of wine.

Stuart Cain also said The Punch Bowl ‘appeared closed’ when his group arrived, and found 10-15 people inside the bar. He was told he could not order a pint because there was a problem with the water, but was served with a bottled beer. He added: “I heard some knocking at the window, looked out and saw the police. Shanti came out and approached the customers. She told people to tell the police we were friends, but we’d never met them. It was a surreal situation.”

Danielle Lilley, who visited on January 22, was also told that there were no pints left, and only three bottles of beer, which she purchased for her party. She was told there were ales and cider in the cellar and that the drinks were included with her Groupon deal.

Another police officer, PC Mohammed Iqraq, returned on February 4 and questioned more guests who had bought alcohol from the bar. He could see more people upstairs, but when Mr Traynor appeared he told him that they were in a ‘private non-licensed area’ and denied him access to it.

Mr Traynor also denied that the closure order banned him from serving alcohol, claiming it only applied when it was sold. PC Iqraq decided to seize the alcohol, which Mrs Traynor objected to and was warned not to obstruct him. After initially denying they had any more alcohol in storage areas, police found a further quantity in what the Traynors described as a 'family room’. In total, 130 bottles and cans were removed from the premises.

As Mr Traynor did not have legal representation, no response was provided to the Crown Prosecution Service’s case and magistrates found him guilty on 12 counts, adding that they were satisfied the alcohol had been sold and the closure order contravened.

Breaking the terms of the closure order and selling alcohol without a licence carry a maximum sentence of three months in prison, and magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing in the hope that Mr Traynor could be located and brought before the court.