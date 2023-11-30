The Punch Bowl, Low Bentham: Police ask for 'new start' for Yorkshire Dales village after tenants are evicted from pub leaving waste and vermin behind
The Punch Bowl at Low Bentham’s owner, Mark Dew, began civil proceedings against Douglas and Shanti Traynor, who have been tenants at the pub and adjacent campsite for several years. Last week, the Traynors were removed from the property.
In January, the couple were found guilty at trial at Harrogate Magistrates Court of offences under the Licensing Act, and Mr Traynor faces further charges at the same court next month. Last year, their pub became the first in the Craven district to be served with a closure notice banning the sale of alcohol.
Mr Dew has alleged that the Traynors are in significant rent arrears and photographs of the building appear to show it in a poor condition, with vermin in food preparation areas and broken fittings.
Residents of the village near Skipton have long complained of rubbish being dumped at the campsite, rats and food hygiene concerns. The Traynors were permitted to run a takeaway food service after the closure order was enacted. North Yorkshire Council’s environmental health team have made several site visits.
Photographs of the pub’s interiors taken since the couple’s departure show dirty fridges, mould on doors and walls, insect infestations, traces of food spillages, loose cables, a broken bath, and food and used cutlery left behind.
Previous inspection visits by council officers did not find evidence of rats or unsafe electrical connections, but the Traynors were requested to remove rubbish and arrange for its appropriate disposal. The council’s planning department is considering its position as the campsite does not have planning permission nor an exemption certificate granting consent for it to operate all year round.
North Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the Punch Bowl Hotel in Low Bentham were evicted on Thursday, 23 November following several months of complaints about the premises.
"On Friday, 24 November they briefly returned to collect some belongings and this was a under a prior arrangement with the owner.
"This has been a joint effort from police and partner agencies and we hope this is the beginning of a new start for the whole community.”
North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “Following the eviction procedures, our officers are in contact with the landlord of the property and will ensure that the waste is removed from the site as soon as possible and the site is maintained in a suitable condition so as not to attract pests.
“The kitchen on site was used as a commercial kitchen to provide takeaway food for a short period following the closure of the pub and was inspected in April this year by our
environmental health service officers and given a food hygiene rating of three – generally satisfactory.
“However, as the operators (the Traynors) were absent from the property, the takeaway service stopped and the kitchen was used for domestic purposes only and therefore not subject to food hygiene regulations.”
In October, the Traynors were evicted from a bar and restaurant near Falkirk in Scotland after the owner served them with notice to quit. They had taken on the tenancy while leaving their son running the campsite in Low Bentham.