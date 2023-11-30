A couple convicted of selling alcohol without a licence from a Yorkshire Dales pub have finally been evicted from the building after a long-running legal battle.

The Punch Bowl at Low Bentham’s owner, Mark Dew, began civil proceedings against Douglas and Shanti Traynor, who have been tenants at the pub and adjacent campsite for several years. Last week, the Traynors were removed from the property.

In January, the couple were found guilty at trial at Harrogate Magistrates Court of offences under the Licensing Act, and Mr Traynor faces further charges at the same court next month. Last year, their pub became the first in the Craven district to be served with a closure notice banning the sale of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dew has alleged that the Traynors are in significant rent arrears and photographs of the building appear to show it in a poor condition, with vermin in food preparation areas and broken fittings.

The Punch Bowl in Low Bentham, near Skipton

Residents of the village near Skipton have long complained of rubbish being dumped at the campsite, rats and food hygiene concerns. The Traynors were permitted to run a takeaway food service after the closure order was enacted. North Yorkshire Council’s environmental health team have made several site visits.

Photographs of the pub’s interiors taken since the couple’s departure show dirty fridges, mould on doors and walls, insect infestations, traces of food spillages, loose cables, a broken bath, and food and used cutlery left behind.

Previous inspection visits by council officers did not find evidence of rats or unsafe electrical connections, but the Traynors were requested to remove rubbish and arrange for its appropriate disposal. The council’s planning department is considering its position as the campsite does not have planning permission nor an exemption certificate granting consent for it to operate all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the Punch Bowl Hotel in Low Bentham were evicted on Thursday, 23 November following several months of complaints about the premises.

Douglas and Shanti Traynor have now been evicted from two business premises they were running in the space of two months

"On Friday, 24 November they briefly returned to collect some belongings and this was a under a prior arrangement with the owner.

"This has been a joint effort from police and partner agencies and we hope this is the beginning of a new start for the whole community.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “Following the eviction procedures, our officers are in contact with the landlord of the property and will ensure that the waste is removed from the site as soon as possible and the site is maintained in a suitable condition so as not to attract pests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kitchen on site was used as a commercial kitchen to provide takeaway food for a short period following the closure of the pub and was inspected in April this year by our

Dirty fridges and an insect infestation were found when landlord Mark Dew finally regained access to the pub

environmental health service officers and given a food hygiene rating of three – generally satisfactory.

“However, as the operators (the Traynors) were absent from the property, the takeaway service stopped and the kitchen was used for domestic purposes only and therefore not subject to food hygiene regulations.”