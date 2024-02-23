Douglas and Shanti Traynor leased The Punch Bowl in Low Bentham, near Skipton, until they were evicted in civil proceedings last year, and are now believed to be living in Scotland.

Craven Council enforced a closure order on the pub, which also had a campsite, in the summer of 2022 after the Traynors were accused of breaking licensing laws.

They were both convicted for these offences at Harrogate Magistrates Court in early 2023 and fined, with the bench being told that they had not undertaken the correct training to hold a licence.

Douglas and Shanti Traynor

They have appealed their convictions and though their case was called at York Crown Court on Friday, neither attended and it had to be adjourned until July.

The court was told that there was an outstanding warrant for Mr Traynor’s arrest, issued by Harrogate Magistrates Court last month when he was convicted for a second time of selling alcohol without a licence, having been caught doing so during police checks at the pub.

North Yorkshire Police officers were present at York Crown Court to arrest Mr Traynor had he shown up for the hearing.