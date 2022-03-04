One person called 999 because their "favourite takeaway" was closed, while another called the emergency line to "check if their number worked".

The police were asked to give another caller a lift home, while one person called 999 to report an eight-legged intruder in their home.

In a tweet, West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "A few examples of #not999 calls.

"Calling 999 because your favourite takeaway is closed.

"Calling 999 to check the number works, just in case you need it.

"Calling 999 to see if the police can give you a lift home.

"Calling 999 because there is a spider in your house."