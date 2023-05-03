All Sections
The Royal Oak, Wombwell: Police find cannabis farm with 1,000 plants in derelict Yorkshire village pub

South Yorkshire Police have found a major cannabis grow inside a derelict village pub.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:10 BST

The force said: “Yesterday, officers executed a warrant at the derelict Royal Oak pub in Wombwell following intelligence the premises were being used for cannabis cultivation.

"Officers located over 1,000 plants at various stages of growth. They will remain on the scene to carry out enquiries.”

The pub, near Barnsley, is thought to have last traded in 2013, when it was tenanted by Punch Taverns. It is not clear who its current owners are.

The Royal Oak is a 1930s Clarkson's Brewery pub
The Royal Oak is a 1930s Clarkson's Brewery pub

Built in the 1930s, it has Art Deco features and was once owned by Barnsley brewery Clarkson’s. It is thought to be the last pub left in the town which still has original windows bearing the brewery’s elephant logo.

Police found over 1,000 cannabis plant inside
Police found over 1,000 cannabis plant inside