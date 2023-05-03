The force said: “Yesterday, officers executed a warrant at the derelict Royal Oak pub in Wombwell following intelligence the premises were being used for cannabis cultivation.

"Officers located over 1,000 plants at various stages of growth. They will remain on the scene to carry out enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, near Barnsley, is thought to have last traded in 2013, when it was tenanted by Punch Taverns. It is not clear who its current owners are.

The Royal Oak is a 1930s Clarkson's Brewery pub

Built in the 1930s, it has Art Deco features and was once owned by Barnsley brewery Clarkson’s. It is thought to be the last pub left in the town which still has original windows bearing the brewery’s elephant logo.