North Yorkshire Police have released an update on the year’s anniversary of the fire that devastated The Star Inn at Harome.

The Michelin-starred gastropub near Helmsley has only just reopened after its thatched roof was completely destroyed and much of the 14th-century building damaged in a fire that broke out on November 24 last year.

Nobody has ever been arrested or charged in connection with the fire despite an arson investigation being opened almost immediately.

Soon after the incident, a man who had been in the area at the time of the fire was interviewed by police on a voluntary basis and released.

The aftermath of the fire

North Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the investigation remains open: “Investigations are continuing into the fire at The Star Inn restaurant in Harome which happened on 24 November 2021. It is believed the fire was started deliberately.

“A man was interviewed in connection with the incident and was released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Star underwent major restoration work after the fire and Michelin agreed to honour its star in this year’s Guide, as the awards are normally revoked if a restaurant is no longer open.