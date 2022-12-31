A man’s body has been found in the car park of a pub in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene after the body of a man was found in Rotherham.

“Officers attended the car park of The Station pub on Red Hill, Kiveton Park at around 7.30pm on Friday. On arrival they found a 57-year-old man who was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Station, Kiveton Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information which may assist with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 148 of 30 December.