The Yorkshire towns and cities worst affected by 'crash for cash' scams revealed

Crash for cash is a common insurance scam which involves fraudsters inventing or deliberately causing dangerous road traffic collisions, often involving innocent people, in a bid to claim compensation.
IFB analysis of 2.7 million motor insurance claims made across the UK in between the start of October 2019 and the end of 2020 identified more than 170,000 claims which could be linked to suspected crash for cash networks.
IFB investigations have found single gangs can be behind thousands of orchestrated collisions in some areas, with the combined value of their fraudulent claims running into the millions.
Ben Fletcher, director at the IFB, said: “Crash for cash fraudsters bring devastation to countless victims and increase motor insurance costs for us all.
“The IFB’s hotspots analysis is a stark reminder that although great strides have been taken in tackling the problem, these car crash scams are all too common.
“As traffic levels return to normal following the national lockdown, crash for cash fraudsters may look to make up for lost time. It is hoped that by shining a spotlight on the issue we will encourage road users to be alert and report any suspicious activity."
He said: “At the time I was using a dashcam which provided crucial evidence for the case, so that would be my top tip to anyone. I was lucky to get support and justice, but others might not be so fortunate, so creating more awareness for the public is important.”
James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “These criminal gangs are often highly organised and put lives at risk. The amounts that they fraudulently claim can be huge, and can impact on the motor premiums paid by honest motorists.
“With more vehicles on the roads as we emerge from the pandemic restrictions, so the potential targets for these criminals increases. This is why it is so important for all motorists to be on their guard – if you suspect an incident is suspicious do not put yourself at risk, but report your suspicions to the IFB’s confidential Cheatline.”
Here are the top crash for cash postcodes in the UK and the city or town they are in, according to the IFB:
1. B25 Birmingham
2. B34 Birmingham
3. B8 Birmingham
4. BD7 Bradford
5. BD3 Bradford
6. WS1 Walsall
7. BB9 Blackburn
8. BD8 Bradford
9. B27 Birmingham
10. RM18 Romford
11. B33 Birmingham
12. WF13 Wakefield
13. BD15 Bradford
14. OL8 Oldham
15. HX1 Halifax
16. M8 Manchester
17. LS8 Leeds
18. N9 North London
19. WF16 Wakefield
20. LU3 Luton
21. WS2 Walsall
22. BD2 Bradford
23. BD5 Bradford
24. B11 Birmingham
25. HP12 High Wycombe
26. B28 Birmingham
27. RM8 Romford
28. LU4 Luton
29. IG3 Ilford
30. BD9 Bradford