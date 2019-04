More than 250 dogs have been stolen in Leeds in two years - and 96% of them were never found again according to information revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request made to West Yorkshire Police.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier. 26 Staffordshire Bull Terriers were recorded as stolen.

2. French Bulldog 19 French Bulldogs were recorded as stolen.

3. Chihuahua Eight chihuahuas were recorded as stolen.

4. American Bulldog Five American Bulldogs were recorded as stolen.

