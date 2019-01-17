Thief stole £6,750 engagement ring from York jewellers: CCTV image of suspect

POLICE are investigating after an engagement ring worth £6,750 was stolen from a jewellers in York.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after theft from Goldsmiths jewellers on Spurriergate.
A man asked to look at engagement rings before leaving the store with one ring, which was priced at £6750.00.
The theft happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday December 15, but police only released details today (January 17).
He is described as a 6ft tall man who spoke with a Merseyside accent.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180232941.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.