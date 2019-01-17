Thief stole £6,750 engagement ring from York jewellers: CCTV image of suspect

Have your say

POLICE are investigating after an engagement ring worth £6,750 was stolen from a jewellers in York.

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after theft from Goldsmiths jewellers on Spurriergate.

A man asked to look at engagement rings before leaving the store with one ring, which was priced at £6750.00.

The theft happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday December 15, but police only released details today (January 17).

He is described as a 6ft tall man who spoke with a Merseyside accent.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180232941.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.