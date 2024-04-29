Thief who held woman on night out at knifepoint caught by police who used stolen items to track him down
Russell Marsden, 28, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court charged with two robberies.
On September 25, 2023, a woman was walking home from Barnsley Interchange after an evening with friends in Sheffield, the court heard.
As she was walking along Pitt Street, she was subjected to a knifepoint robbery by two men, who stole her handbag and its contents.
One of the men was later identified as Marsden.
CCTV enquiries and using the victim’s tracker on her stolen property led officers to arresting Marsden on St Georges Road a short time later.
Marsden was released on police bail while officers worked to gather evidence and secure justice.
However a few months later, Marsden, with no remorse for his victims, committed a further robbery at the Interchange.
A man, who had met Marsden the previous day, was subjected to his aggression and lack of self-control when he asked the victim to lend him his mobile phone.
The victim refused and Marsden punched him in the face, before stealing the mobile phone and leaving.
Officer in charge of the case Detective Constable Peter Naivalurua said: “I am pleased that the judge reflected the nasty nature of Marsden and his prolific offending in his sentence.
“Marsden is a risk to the public and I am pleased he will now serve custodial time behind bars.
“His victims in both cases have showed great support alongside us to ensure justice.”
Marsden appeared before court on April 25 and was sentenced to five years in prison.