Thieves cut down and steal entire new fence from Yorkshire woods - but the treated timber won't make good firewood

Thieves using power tools have cut down and stolen an entire fence from a community-maintained woodland in Leeds.

The Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods, between Chapel Allerton and Oakwood, posted on Facebook: “A very industrious thief has sawn off the new wooden fence (on the elevated section of the path in front of Brackenwood) and stolen it! Did anyone hear/see anything or have you noticed a new wooden fence like the one in pic 1 being erected somewhere?

“Whilst it’s frustrating that this has happened, we’re amazed someone has put so much effort into stealing something with such little commercial value. We believe whoever did this used cordless power tools so they certainly came prepared. We’ll reinstate this fence again soon though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group added that treated pine would not burn well when it was speculated by supporters that the thief could have taken it for firewood.

Sawn-off fence posts can clearly be seen (photo courtesy of Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods in confidence.