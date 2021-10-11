Thieves on moped steal handbag from 85-year-old nun in drive-by robbery

The elderly nun was leaving church on Cottingham Road in Hull in November 29 when two men drove past on a moped and stole her handbag, knocking her to the floor.
Humberside Police said the offence was 'partiularly nasty' and had 'long-lasting effects' on the 85-year-old victim.
Matthew Goodwillie, 23, and Adam Fenton, 20, appeared at Hull Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to robbery.
Goodwillie, of William Street, Hull, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in jail, while Fenton, of Cambridge Street, also in Hull, was given a 24-month suspended sentence.
