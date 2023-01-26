A school minibus which arrived just a few weeks ago to replace one that was stolen last year – has been stolen again.

When the caretaker arrived at Lythe C of E Primary School, near Whitby in North Yorkshire, to open up last Thursday morning he realised it was gone.

The previous evening (Wednesday January 18) head-teacher, Lisa Armstrong had been working late at the school and left at 9pm.

It is believed the theft happened around 9.30pm that same evening.

Lythe C of E Primary School's minibus which was stolen last week. The bus only arrived in November to replace the previous one which had been stolen in April 2022.

Mrs Armstrong said thieves came armed with power tools and cut through the locks on the gates and the vehicle. CCTV installed following the last theft, in April 2022, had picked up the incident and has been passed to police.

The replacement minibus had only arrived in November due to delay and difficulty in getting such vehicles.

She said: “It was very much planned and they had the right equipment. We had new CCTV after the last theft so we have really good coverage over the school grounds.

"They have come in bold as brass and sawed their way out. Like one child said, ‘stealing other children’s buses is not a very good job’. We are just devastated by the whole thing.”

The bus is a white Peugeot Boxer, registration: HX67 BWF. It clearly has the name 'Lythe CEVC Primary School' on both sides of it.

The headteacher said that four people wearing hoodies and carrying equipment were recorded on CCTV entering the school grounds, breaking into the minibus and disarming the alarm before driving away in the direction of Middlesbrough.

She added that the bus was seen on CCTV at Flatts Lane at around 11pm the same night.

A community minibus project has stepped in to offer transport to the school which has also set up a JustGiving page to raise funds to get the children back on the road.

Mrs Armstrong said: “The whole school community is shocked and saddened by the callous and cowardly theft.”

“Our bus is so important to our children. We want to give them the best possible experiences and having a bus lets us get out of the classrooms and make the most of all that our unique area has to offer.

“A lot of hard work from the school community went into replacing our previous minibus to give us the freedom to explore and take up as many opportunities for the children as we can. It’s frustrating now as it makes our trips out more complicated and expensive. However, we are not giving in to this and will be working hard to get back on the road.

“The response from families and friends has been amazing. In dark times, there is so much good around. We are grateful to EskMoors Active who immediately contacted us to offer the use of their bus, and for some extremely generous financial donations. We will now have increased costs in hiring school transport and for the purchase and security of the new bus, and are setting up a JustGiving page in case anyone is able to contribute towards the cost of getting our children back on the road.”