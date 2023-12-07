Thieving couple raided Tesco stories across Yorkshire and England in £31,000 shoplifting spree

A thieving couple raided Tesco stores across 11 counties in England in a £31,000 shoplifting spree - stealing booze, makeup, laundry detergent and printer ink.

Marian Oprescu, 27, targeted dozens of stores between February and August this year.

His partner Alexandra Radu, 24, joined him on a number of occasions as they swiped cosmetics, alcohol, laundry detergent and beauty products.

They were caught following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, after a string of thefts at Tesco Extra in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield.

Detectives discovered they also targeted Tesco’s in Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland, Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire, Yorkshire and County Durham.

In total, around £31,000 worth of products were stolen between February 23 and August 30.

In just one day on July 24, Oprescu stole almost £10,000 of products from three Tesco stores – in Northallerton, and two in Stockton-on-Tees.

He also stole £7,000 worth of printer ink at a Tesco store in Northumbria on March 20.

Radu accompanied Oprescu on several occasions during the six-month crime spree.

They were finally caught when police tracked them down to their home in Scunthorpe, on September 6.

Police searched the property where they found a huge haul of stolen items.

Oprescu admitted 27 shop thefts worth approximately £25,000, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Meanwhile Radu, 24, pleaded guilty to seven shop thefts worth around £6,000.

Oprescu was jailed for two years and three months, while Radu’s sentencing was deferred for six months.

Sergeant Louise Ellis, of the Nottingham City Priority Crime Team, said: “This was an intelligence-led investigation that involved more than 200 hours of work from ourselves and Tesco, who played a key role in gathering the evidence needed to put Oprescu and Radu before the courts.

“Together they caused significant harm to stores across the country and we are pleased to see them face the consequences of their persistent offending.

“Retail crime has been high on the public agenda and Nottinghamshire Police are leading the way in tackling the problem by working in partnership with large retailers.

“By working together and streamlining processes, we are able to bring offenders to justice quicker and easier than ever before.