Thirsk man in a critical condition after assault just weeks after another man died in attack nearby

The assault near the town's industrial estate comes less than a month after Alan Barefoot, 32, was attacked near a pub in the town centre and died eight days later on October 24.

The unnamed victim of the second attack, which police have not linked to the first, is a local man in his 30s who is in a critical condition in James Cook University Hospital with serious head injuries.

The attack took place near a junction to the industrial estate off York Road

North Yorkshire Police believe he was attacked at 5.35pm on Monday November 1 while walking along York Road near a junction that leads to the business park.

Officers found him unconscious on the pavement and he was airlifted to hospital.

The victim was wearing light-coloured trousers and a black jacket while the suspect is described as being of muscular build and wearing a grey hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who saw either man in the area or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Northallerton CID. Quote reference 12210233396 when passing on information.