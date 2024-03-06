Osasere Isaac, 30, has been put behind bars after threatening the child with scissors as she was walking through Barnsley town centre with family members.

The court heard how on August 23, 2023, Isaac grabbed the victim from behind shouting 'this is my child now'.

Isaac then held a pair of dress scissors to the child, attempting to stab her as she was bravely dragged away by the victim's mother and grandmother.

The court further heard how after hearing shouts of help from the family, members of the public came to aid but were also threatened and abused by Isaac before she fled the scene.

Investigating Officer Vick Stephanek, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Isaac was extremely cruel in her actions, threatening an innocent child who was enjoying time with her family.

"I would like to commend the bravery of her mother and grandmother during the incident, as well as their patience and dignity during a trying court process.

"I would also like to thank members of the public who witnessed and assisted in the incident, and came forward to provide evidence and support our investigation.

"This would have been a truly horrific incident for the victim and her family, and I hope this sentence provides them with the relief needed to move on with their lives."

Isaac, formerly of Windermere Road, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday March 5.

She was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison for false imprisonment and possessing a bladed article in a public place.