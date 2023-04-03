Thomas Cashman refused to attend his sentencing for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at Manchester Crown Court today – claiming his trial had turned into a ‘circus’ and accusing the Crown Prosecution Service lawyers of ‘singing We Are the Champions’ after he was found guilty.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother, siblings and other relatives arrive at Manchester Crown Court for the sentencing

Nevertheless he was sentenced in his absence to a life term with a minimum of 42 years in prison. His own family also did not attend.

His barrister John Cooper KC said Cashman had not attended as he was aware that the CPS were singing We are the Champions following the verdict in his trial.

He said: “He has been spoken to and been given certain advice but he is concerned that the matter is turning into a circus.”

Armed police formed a 'ring of steel' around the court building after it emerged threats on Cashman's life had been made from other criminals fearing he may co-operate with police and hand over information

Mrs Justice Yip said she regarded his lack of attendance as “disrespectful” to not only the court but those interested in proceedings, including the family of the deceased.

Given the chance to speak in mitigation, Mr Cooper said that the death of Olivia was not ‘pre-planned or pre-meditated’.

Justice Amanda Yip did not grant a whole life order – which are rare and prevent the inmate from ever being released.

The 34-year-old Cashman will be no younger than 76 when he becomes eligible for parole.

Justice Amanda Yip’s closing remarks

“The defendant has not acknowledged his responsibility for Olivia’s death and so has demonstrated no remorse.

“His failure to come into court is further evidence of that.”

She said Cashman “relentlessly pursued” his target Joseph Nee into Olivia’s home, where the schoolgirl had left her bed after hearing the commotion.

The judge said: “She came downstairs to seek the comfort of her mother.

“Her last words were ‘mum, I’m scared’.

“In a terrible twist of fate she had stepped directly into the line of fire.”

Victim impact statement - Cheryl Korbel, Olivia’s mother

Cheryl Korbel, 46, read a statement to the court, taking a teddy which was made from Olivia’s pyjamas into the witness box with her.

She said the nine-year-old had been due to have her hair cut five days after her death and wanted to donate 12 inches of hair to the Princess Trust “for sick kids to have beautiful wigs”.

She described her daughter as a “girly girl” who “had her own style”.

Ms Korbel said as her other two children, Ryan and Chloe, became older, Olivia spent most of her time with her mother.

She added: “She was nicknamed my shadow.”

She told the court Olivia was always talking.

She said: “One thing I miss the most is hearing her say ‘mum’. I just miss hearing her voice. It’s just so quiet. I would do and give anything in the world to hear her chatting to me.”

She said: “Right in that moment I was home, we were back to how our lives were before that night and I soaked up the surroundings until reality dawned and brought me back to my living nightmare.”

She said she was unable to give CPR to Olivia properly because she had been injured.

She added: “My worst nightmare was being separated from Liv, not being with her when she needed me the most.

“I was the first person to hold my baby girl and as her mum I should have been the last.

“I cannot get my head around how Cashman continued to shoot after hearing the terrified screams and utter devastation he had caused.

“He doesn’t care. His actions have left the biggest hole in our lives.

“That man set out to do a job and he didn’t care about anyone else or who got in the way. He certainly couldn’t own it either.”

Ms Korbel said her grandmother had been admitted to hospital recently and a couple of weeks ago was brought home for end-of-life care.

She told the court she “held out long enough to hear that coward had been found guilty” but passed away last night.

She said Olivia would never get to make her Holy Communion, wear a prom dress or have a 16th birthday party.

She said: “All that promise for her future so cruelly taken away.

“Now I have to drive to the cemetery to be close to my baby daughter.

“I tell her she will live on in my heart, she will always be with us. My little shadow.”

Victim impact statement – Chloe Korbel, Olivia’s sister

Chloe, just 18, said: “August 22 2022 was the worst day of my life, the day my Olivia was taken away from us.

“Not only did I lose my baby sister but I lost my best friend.

“When I was told she passed away I felt as though my heart had stopped beating.