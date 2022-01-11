Thornton-le-Dale: Trial date set for man accused of murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, from Leeds, is charged with murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey, whose body was discovered at a house in High Street, Thornton-le-Dale, on January 5.
Darvish-Narenjbon, who has yet to enter a plea to the charge, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link today (Tuesday, January 11) when his case was adjourned for a plea hearing on February 11.
Judge Geoffrey Marson QC set a trial date of June 27.
Darvish-Narenjbon, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, was remanded in custody until the next hearing in February.