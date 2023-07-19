Thousands of girls ‘suffering in silence’ while being exploited by violent criminals

Thousands of girls and young women across the country are being ruthlessly exploited by gang members and other criminals, a new report warns.

The young women and girls are often groomed by boyfriends and controlled with violence and threats

They are forced to hold weapons or drugs and forced to live in environments where they are at risk of violence and sexual abuse, according to the report published by Commission on Young Lives and Manchester Metropolitan University.

However, many of the victims are suffering in silence because most of the services set up to support victims of criminal exploitation are focused on helping boys and young men, the report added.

Former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield, who chairs the Commission on Young Lives, said “it is time to recognise the threats and risks facing girls” and “break the conspiracy of silence”.

It comes as the number of young women referred to the charity Redthread, which provides crisis care to exploitation victims, has doubled since the pandemic hit in 2020, reaching 1,309.

According to the report, research suggests up to 60,000 girls and young women are vulnerable to serious violence.

Ms Longfield said: “The horrific consequences of gang violence on boys are played out regularly on our streets and in the news and are rightly a major cause of concern.

“But it is now clear that thousands of girls are also being harmed, sexually assaulted, raped or controlled in a way and on a scale that is not being recognised.

“Sadly, girls’ experiences are often hidden – out of sight and out of mind with most of the services and support to tackle serious violence, county lines and exploitation focusing on boys.”

She added: “We have heard repeatedly how many girls do not feel able to talk about what is happening to them. They don’t want to approach anyone for support because they are scared and feel unsafe.”

The report has made a number of recommendations to reduce exploitation, such as placing specialist youth workers in schools and A&E departments to support vulnerable young women and providing additional child exploitation training to teachers, health professionals and the police.

A Government spokeswoman said protecting women and girls from harm “is a priority”.

“We are providing £2.6m to fund dedicated case workers to deliver specialist support and interventions to vulnerable young women and girls who are experiencing or at risk of gang-related exploitation,” she said.