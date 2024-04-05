Three arrested after 3,000 cannabis plants discovered in community tip-off as police raid property
On Wednesday April 3, officers from the South Yorkshire Police Op Fortify team, with the assistance of the city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), conducted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on a property on Moore Street, Sheffield.
The intelligence they received proved correct as the officers were greeted with 3,500 cannabis plants after busting the door open.
Three men were charged with the production of a controlled drug.
Alfred Rusi, 28, Fatos Muhametay, 27, and Ender Poleshi, 36, all of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody.
They appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 4 where they were remanded until their next court appearance on May 2, 2024.
Acting Detective Inspector Victoria Kenny, who is part of the Op Fortify team, said: "This is another excellent find for our officers, with a significant amount of drugs being taken off the streets of Sheffield.
"Many people may think that growing cannabis is a minor offence but these grows are often linked to serious organised crime groups who pose a great risk to our streets."