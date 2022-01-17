Three arrested after horrific car crash in Yorkshire as police diverted on way to burglary

Police stumbled across the incident on the Dearne Valley Parkway as they headed to a raid in Sheffield where a car had been stolen – but had to stop to deal with the crash by the road.

They found a Mazda car upside down on its roof with serious damage after it had left the road, and suspect the driver of drink-driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team released pictures of the crash today to warn motorists – and warn how it stopped them from attending a crime.

Three people were arrested after this shocking car crash last night on the Dearne Valley Parkway – which stopped police reaching a Sheffield burglary.

They said roads policing team officers were travelling to Sheffield along the Dearne Valley Parkway to a report of a vehicle having been stolen in a house burglary, when they encountered the scene in the picture.

A spokesman said: “It hadn’t even been called in on 999 yet.

“Fortunately the injuries were relatively minor, but it could have been so much worse.

“Three people were arrested and are now under investigation for driving whilst over the prescribed limit through alcohol.

Three people were arrested after this shocking car crash last night on the Dearne Valley Parkway – which stopped police reaching a Sheffield burglary.

“This has then led to a lengthy investigation, once the health of the occupants had been sorted. But it could have been avoided – if they hadn’t got in the car having had an alcoholic drink.

“We could have been targeting those criminals who cause such hurt across our communities. Yet we were mopping up after another avoidable incident.

“Drink driving kills. It can be avoided. Don’t drink and drive. Pretty simple really.

“Let us crack on with targeting those criminals which some repeatedly say we should be.”