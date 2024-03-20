Three arrested after police helicopter scrambled in pursuit through Yorkshire villages
At 1.45pm on Tuesday, March 19, officers from North Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit attempted to stop a VW Golf on the A61 at Ripley.
The vehicle made off at speed and it was pursued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills, the force said.
It eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington.
The occupants ran from the vehicle and a significant amount of resource was sent to the area including a police dog and helicopter.
The helicopter was scrambled to assist with checking on a vast open area, police said.
A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.
An investigation is now underway.
Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting NYP Ref: 12240048734