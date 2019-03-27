Three arrested as officer admits knife crime is a 'very real threat' in Kirklees

Have your say

Three people have been arrested after a plethora of weapons were seized by police in Kirklees last night.

A hammer, a hunting knife and a kitchen knife were among the tools taken from a vehicle that failed to stop for officers.

Later that evening a man in his 40s was stabbed to death in Oakes, near Huddersfield. The incidents are thought to be unrelated.

A photograph of the weapons was included in a tweet by PS Rebecca Calpin, who said: "These weapons were seized from 3 people arrested after a failed to stop last night.... later in the evening the same officers were guarding a murder scene as a result of a stabbing.

"Knife crime is a very real and present threat which needs to stop."

It follows a number of incidents in North Kirklees this month.

One saw a Batley shopkeeper receive minor injuries after wrestling a would-be robber from his Branch Road newsagents.

A teenager was charged with possession of a bladed article after an incident at Spen Valley School in Liversedge.