Three arrests after cyclist killed in hit and run in Hull

Police have arrested three people after a hit and run collision in which a cyclist died.

The two men and a woman are in custody following the accident on National Avenue in Hull on Wednesday evening.

There is also currently a police cordon on South Ella Drive, in Kirk Ella, where a blue Audi was found in the street.

Officers said the vehicle would form part of their ongoing investigations into the collision, which happened just after 9pm on Wednesday, at the junction with County Road North.

The car failed to stop at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.