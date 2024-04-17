Three arrests as police seize haul of drugs and cash worth over £400,000 in Bridlington

Three arrests have been made in Bridlington after the discovery of a haul of drugs and cash worth over £400,000.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 17th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 11:40 BST

Humberside Police executed simultaneous warrants at two addresses in the town.

At a property on Quay Road, officers found £320,000 worth of suspected cocaine, around £120,000 in cash and weapons. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Tuesday .

At a second address, on St Johns Walk, two men, aged 28 and 40, were held – all three on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.