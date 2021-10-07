Three-foot python tortured with bleach rescued after man spotted dragging it down the street

The three-foot python has been rescued by the RSPCA

The RSPCA were called to the snake's aid on Sunday morning after it was found in Longlands Street in Bradford.

The animal charity said tests revealed the python had ingested bleach, which suggested it was pour on or near him.

And CCTV footage retrieved from near the scene showed a man dragging the reptile along the street to the end of the road shortly after it was spotted.

Rescuers are now appealing for information about the snake and trace the man seen dragging it.

RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby said: “This python was in good condition so I suspect he was a pet which the owner decided they had had enough of.

“A member of the public saw the snake on a nearby wall so I collected it from the scene and could smell bleach.

“I think someone has poured this on or near him and a vet later said he had ingested some. Fortunately he was not badly injured.

“Later as I checked nearby CCTV there is an image of a man picking up the snake and dragging it down the street before discarding him.

“At this stage I don’t know if the man initially abandoned the snake - as the reptile was spotted before this incident - or if he had found it after it had been spotted in the road and decided to drag it along.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would dump this poor snake like this. For it then to be roughly dragged along like that is just awful.

“I am keen to trace the person responsible for leaving the snake in the street and would like to hear from anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious.”

The charity said reptiles that are not native to the UK need a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient to regulate their body temperature to stay healthy.

If a reptile becomes too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease.