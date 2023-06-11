A 33-year-old man has been arrested on on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, fraudulent use of registration mark and driving whilst over the specified drug limit following the smash.

It happened on Anlady Road in Hull, at the juntion with De La Pole Avenue, at around 5.20pm on June 9. A blue BMW three series failed to stop when asked by Humberside Police officers on the A63 at the junction at Melton, and a police chase began.

A short time later, the BMW and a black Skoda Octavia crashed into each other at the junction of De La Pole Avenue. The driver of the Skoda sustained serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. Both the driver and the passenger of the BMW sustained injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

Three people have been injured in the crash in Hull. Picture: Jon Rigby