Three men guilty of drug offences after £1.5m worth of heroin found inside laundry bags

Mohammed Bashir, 42, of Silkstone Road, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.Daniel Shaw, 24, of Albion Road, was later arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to produce cannabis.Further enquiries led to the arrest and charge of Joseph Shaw, 28 of Green Road.

Mohammed Bashir will be sentenced at a later date.Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell Head of Bradford District CID said: “This is a fantastic result for Bradford District, not only have we removed a significant amount of drugs off the streets but we have put behind bars two men fuelling those streets with drugs.“We regularly see the harm that Class A drugs cause both to the induvial users and to our communities where they fuel crime and anti-social behaviour that impacts on ordinary people’s lives.“This is part of the forces commitment to tackling serious and organised crime across the district.“We hope the significant prison sentences they have received will serve to reassure the community and send a very clear message.“I would like to praise Bradford’s Precision team lead by Detective Sergeant Hannah Dixon for their hardwork and dedication throughout this investigation. They have taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets which makes our communities safer.”