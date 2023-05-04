Three men have each been jailed for 30 years for their roles in an attempted murder which saw a man left with life-changing injuries.

Max Lambert, Liam Whitaker and Liam Hanbury attacked the victim with bladed weapons in a ‘savage’ attack on Spinners Close in Huddersfield on January 18, 2022. The victim, who was in his 20s, was left with life changing leg injuries.

Lambert, 34, Whitaker, 39 and Hanbury, 41, were all arrested within days of the attack. Lambert, of Romanby Shaw, Bradford, was jailed for 30 years with an additional five years on extended licence after being found guilty of attempted murder in a trial which ended in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitaker, of Poplarwood Gardens, Bradford and Hanbury, of St Paul’s Road, Shipley, were both also sentenced to 30 years each, also with an additional five years on extended licence on their sentences, after being found guilty following a trial which ended in December 2022.

(l-r) Max Lambert, Liam Whitaker and Liam Hanbury have all been jailed for 30 years

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens of West Yorkshire Police, said: “These three men inflicted dreadful injuries on their victim in what was a brutal assault which we and two jury’s believed was a clear attempt to commit murder. Their attack on the victim resulted in him suffering life changing injuries and the savagery of their attack has been reflected in the very substantial sentences handed down by the courts.

“These men were swiftly tracked down and arrested in a comprehensive police investigation following the attack and I hope the victim can take some comfort from seeing these men jailed for such lengthy periods."

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “The very significant sentences given to these men make plain that those who think it is acceptable to carry weapons and also use them, can expect to spend many years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can also promise criminals that, as this case demonstrates, West Yorkshire Police will use every resource it has to hunt down and bring to justice those involved in serious violent offending.