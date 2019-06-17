Three men jailed over Bradford shooting which left victim needing bullets removed from his head

Three men have been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for a shooting which left a man needing bullets extracted from his head.

Usman Nawaz, Mohammed Yasin and Hasanain Murtaza were sentenced on Monday over the shooting in Bradford in August 2017.

Hasanin Murtaza was also jailed for assisting the gunmen

Rohid Ali was left in intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary after he was shot on Heaton Road, with surgeons removing several gunshot pellets from his head.

A second victim, Zaka Ur-Rehman, suffered grazing to the shoulder.

Bradford Crown Court heard the shooting occurred after Ali was arrested over a collision in which a stolen car crashed into a vehicle that Nawaz's mother and sister were travelling in. He was questioned over the crash but later released without charge.

Nawaz, 24, of Oak Lane in Bradford but now living in Blackburn, and Yasin, 25, of Braithwaite Avenue, Keighley, both pleaded guilty part way through trial to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both were jailed for seven years each.

Murtaza, 24, of Highfield Drive, Bradford, admitted assisting the gunmen by collecting them after they abandoned the Honda Civic they were in when they carried out the shooting. He was jailed for 27 months.

Speaking after the men had been sentenced, Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“Illegally owned firearms have no place on the streets of West Yorkshire and anyone found to be in possession of such weapons can expect to be sent to prison for a significant time.

“If you suspect someone has access to such weapons then please report it via 101, online through the West Yorkshire Police website, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”