Three more arrested in murder investigation of father of two killed in Sheffield shooting
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they have arrested two men - a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old - on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Kevin Potuka.
The elder of the pair was arrested on December 29 in the Manor area of the city and remains in custody. A 20-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender the same day, and has since been released on bail.
The 24-year-old was arrested on December 28 and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Kevin Potuka, a 19-year-old father of two, was killed after being shot in Page Hall on December 12.
They are the fifth, sixth and seventh arrests to be made in relation to the case following the earlier arrests and bailing of four men.
DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "There is absolutely no place for gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are determined to find those responsible for Kevin's horrific and tragic death.
"We will not stop until we secure justice for Kevin's family, including his two young children who will now have to grow up without a father."