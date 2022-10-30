Police said that a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital following a number of men fighting in the street.

The incident on Sackville Street happened shortly after 5am on Sunday.

The man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening but West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the fighting, which is believed to have involved a machete.

Two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident and were taken into police custody.

Police inquiries suggested that suspects left the scene in a vehicle which was later stopped in Keighley.

Officers recovered a number of weapons from the vehicle including a machete.

Detective Chief Inspector, Alan Weekes said: “We are continuing with extensive enquiries following this incident to establish the full circumstances and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident.

“I am particularly interested in any video footage captured during this incident, some of which we are aware is being circulated on social media.

“Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not considered life threatening but we know all too well how dangerous the use of weapons can be and the devasting consequences it can have.

“The rapid response of our officers following this incident has led to multiple arrests and resulted in offensive weapons being taken off the streets.