Three-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by a car in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said: “Roads Policing Group officers are appealing for footage and information after a child was seriously injured in a Doncaster collision on Saturday.

“It is reported that at around 12.50pm, the three-year-old boy was struck by a white Seat Mii on Church Road in Stainforth.

“The boy was taken to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries, where he remains there in a stable condition.

Church Road, Stainforth

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or from those who may have been driving past and have dashcam footage.”

“If you have any information, please contact us via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 – quoting incident number 520 of 22 October. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/