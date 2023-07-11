Three year old child hit by teenager on electric bike as police launch appeal

All Sections
A three year old child was hit by a teen riding an electric bike, police said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST

Police are again appealing for information after the child was injured in a crash in Thornaby on Monday July 10.

The child and his mother were using a crossing on Tedder Avenue near Christ the King School shortly before 3.30pm when an unknown teenager on what was described as an electric bike collided with him then made off from the scene, riding into the nearby estate.

The suspected teen was in all black clothing.

The child sustained a broken arm and is receiving treatment in hospital, police said.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area before, during or after the incident and who saw the bike and its rider - or anyone else with information to help ongoing enquiries - to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 135619.”