Three Yorkshire men jailed for combined total of more than 30 years over drug and gun offences

Drugs, two firearms, ammunition and a knife were seized by officers on May 18, 2020.

Bradford Crown Court heard how two cars were stopped in the morning – with a pistol and ammunition found in a Skoda stopped on Cannon Street in Castleford and a knife found in a Volkswagen that was stopped on Chantry Bridge, Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A subsequent operation then took place at a house on Bradford Road, Morley where a handgun and ammunition were found, as well as illegal drugs.

Matthew Daw, Luke Skinner, Jake Rigby

Matthew Daw, aged 36, of Daleside, Dewsbury (who is also known as Matthew King) admitted to conspiracy to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was jailed for a total of 11 years and was also served with a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order, which will begin when he is released from prison.

Luke Skinner, aged 24, of Laithe Croft, Batley and Jake Rigby, aged 21, of Bradford Road, Morley, were found guilty of the same charges as Daw, as well as possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Skinner was sentenced to nine years in total, while Rigby received a total term of eight years and four months.

The investigation team also received Judge’s Commendations.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Key of Programme Precision, said: “Members of the public will have seen officers on May 18 last year carrying out searches and making arrests and now those proceedings have come to an end.

“What people won’t have seen is the painstaking work by Programme Precision officers and colleagues leading up to the arrests that went into bringing these men to justice.

“Illegal firearms and drugs can cause misery to the communities we serve and I am proud of my team in helping to make the streets of West Yorkshire a safer place.

“And to those who choose to involve themselves in these types of offences – the message is clear – we will take action against you and you will face the full consequences of the criminal justice system.”