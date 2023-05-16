A thug who attacked two men in random, separate attacks in a Yorkshire city centre has been jailed.

Liam Lovick, 32, of Dodthorpe, carried out the attacks in Hull in December of last year.

Both incidents left the men with serious injuries – with one man being placed into a induced coma.

On Saturday, December 10 at around 10.30pm, Lovick poured a drink over a man as he walked to the bathroom in the Pink Parrot bar.

Liam Lovick, 32, of Dodthorpe, Hull, has been sentenced to six years in prison at Hull Crown Court for two counts of grievous bodily harm. photo: Humberside Police

The man approached the group to ask why he had done this and was subsequently headbutted by Lovick.

In shock, the man was assisted by his friends and a bouncer and left the bar to get some fresh air following the assault.

Unbeknown to the man, Lovick was waiting outside the bar and punched him in the jaw causing him to the fall to the floor. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a fracture to cheek and jaw.

On Monday, December 26, Lovick attacked a vulnerable man on Paragon Street.

At around 10pm, the man was stood outside of a bar in the city centre speaking with Lovick and as they continued walking along Paragon Street, Lovick swung and punched the man in jaw causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

Revellers from the bar ran to the man’s aid in a bid to help him.

He had a broken jaw and life-threatening head injury.

Hospital staff were then required to place the man in an induced coma to save his life. The man has been left with a life altering head injury and continues to receive medical treatment.

Lovick fled the scene and evaded arrest for six days before being located and detained by officers as he attempted to hide at a property in Hull.

He was charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm in connection to the incidents.

Following a five-day trial, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for both assaults on Monday, May 15.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, May 16.

