Thug mowed down his ex girlfriend's new partner in his car in street attack as they were out walking dog

A judge told George McGeoch he had behaved like "a coward" by driving over his victim and leaving the scene not knowing whether he was dead or alive.

Leeds Crown Court was shown shocking CCTV footage of the victim falling to the ground and being driven over by McGeoch's VW Golf.

The court heard McGeoch had previously been in a relationship with a woman and they had bought a dog together.

Leeds Crown Court

The relationship ended and by May of last year, when the incident took place, she was in a relationship with the victim.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, said the victim and McGeoch's former partner were out walking the dog on Knox Lane, Harrogate, when they were approached by the defendant in his car.

McGeoch's vehicle made contact with the victim's legs as he pulled over.

He then got out of the car and said to the victim: "You think you can walk my dog?"

Mr Storey said McGeoch was "incensed" that the man was with his dog and punched him a number of times.

He returned to his car before coming back and punching the victim several more times as his ex partner shouted at him to stop.

McGeoch then got back into his car and turned the vehicle around in the road as the victim began running.

The prosecutor said he was unable to outrun the car.

He stopped and turned around as he was on a sloped grass verge, losing his footing and falling to the ground.

McGeoch then drove his car directly over him before driving away.

The attack was witnessed by members of the public including an 11-year-old child.

The victim was lucky to avoid life-threatening injuries but suffered a broken cheek bone and bruising to his face.

McGeoch, 24, of Harlow Park Road, Harrogate, handed himself in to the police after the incident but made no comment during an interview.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

McGeoch has previous convictions for driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was sent to a young offender institution for six months in relation to those offences which involved him crashing into a tree during a police chase.

A probation officer told the court that McGeoch had stated during an interview that he was sorry for the injuries he caused to the victim.

The defendant said he did not intend to run him over but wanted to scare him.

The court heard he works as a self-employed electrician and employs four other people.

Greame Wilson, mitigating, said: "He recognises that he has mental health issues and since then he has done something about it.

"He has been getting help and has been attending counselling sessions."

Mr Wilson said McGeoch is now in a new relationship and is also a carer for his grandmother.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said the offence was too serious to impose anything other than an immediate prison sentence.

McGeoch was jailed for 16 months.

Judge Marson said: "It is perfectly clear that you were using your car as a weapon to frighten your victim.

"You seem to have been out looking for him and once you came across him you quite deliberately drove at him.

"It is a miracle that your victim was not more seriously injured.

"You did not know how badly injured he was.

"The coward that you were, you simply drove off, leaving him there.

"He could have been dead for all you knew.

"You were more concerned for yourself than others.