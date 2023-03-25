South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a stolen car which was driven into its owner by the thieves as she tried to stop them.

The 71-year-old woman who owns the red Ford Focus estate is now in hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, on March 22.

Police said: “Officers were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a report of a 71-year-old woman who was injured following a collision with a vehicle on St Helens Close just before 8.10pm.

"A burglary had taken place at an address on St Helens Close just before the woman returned home and tried to stop her vehicle being stolen. The vehicle then collided with the woman before being abandoned by the offenders. The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Damage to the Ford Focus after it hit the woman can clearly be seen in CCTV

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, pictured here, in the Thurnscoe area of Barnsley around the time of the incident, or who may know of its current location, to come forward with any information.