News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
2 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Thurnscoe burglary: Police release CCTV of stolen car which ran over owner, 71, as she tried to stop thieves in Yorkshire burglary

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a stolen car which was driven into its owner by the thieves as she tried to stop them.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT

The 71-year-old woman who owns the red Ford Focus estate is now in hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, on March 22.

Police said: “Officers were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a report of a 71-year-old woman who was injured following a collision with a vehicle on St Helens Close just before 8.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A burglary had taken place at an address on St Helens Close just before the woman returned home and tried to stop her vehicle being stolen. The vehicle then collided with the woman before being abandoned by the offenders. The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Most Popular
Damage to the Ford Focus after it hit the woman can clearly be seen in CCTV
Damage to the Ford Focus after it hit the woman can clearly be seen in CCTV
Damage to the Ford Focus after it hit the woman can clearly be seen in CCTV

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, pictured here, in the Thurnscoe area of Barnsley around the time of the incident, or who may know of its current location, to come forward with any information.

"You can pass information to police via our online live chat function, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1016 of 22 March when you get in touch.”