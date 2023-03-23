News you can trust since 1754
Thurnscoe burglary: Woman seriously injured after being hit by own car whilst trying to stop burglars in Yorkshire

A woman was seriously injured whilst trying to stop burglars stealing her car in Yorkshire.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT

The burglary had taken place at an address on St Helens Close in Thurnscoe at 8.15pm on Wednesday, March 22.

It had happened just before the woman, aged 71, had arrived home.

She tried to stop her vehicle from being stolen from the driveway and was hit by the car.

A woman was seriously injured whilst trying to stop burglars stealing her car in Yorkshire. The burglary had taken place at an address on St Helens Close in Thurnscoe at 8.15pm on Wednesday, March 22. Photo: Google
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The two suspects then left in a separate red-coloured vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to work to locate it.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, from Barnsley district, said: “This was a horrifying incident involving an elderly woman who was trying to stop a crime being committed but has been left seriously injured in hospital.

“Her family are understandably distressed and I want to ensure we do everything we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.

“We already have a number of officers following up a number of lines of enquiry. Local officers will also be patrolling the area throughout the day to provide reassurance to the community.

“My plea is to the community. If you know who was involved in this terrible crime then I urge you to contact us. If anyone has any information, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, please get in touch with us as it may assist with our on-going investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1016 of 22 March 2023.