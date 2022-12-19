A pub in a Yorkshire village has been badly damaged in the latest of over 10 fires to have broken out since it has been empty.

The Thurnscoe Hotel on Houghton Road in Barnsley has been derelict for around six years since it closed in 2010, and the site is currently the subject of a planning application by a developer to demolish the building and replace it with a 24-hour petrol station and takeaway food outlet.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire at a derelict building in Thurnscoe, Barnsley is now out- the last firefighters left the scene at around 2.30am. It's thought the fire was started deliberately. Well done to all the firefighters who tackled the blaze in some quite horrendous weather conditions.”

The fire service added that the building was dangerous and structurally unsound.

The Thurnscoe Hotel closed in 2010

In the spring of 2021 it was estimated that there had already been 10 fires at the site since its closure, and another one broke out in May this year. Most are thought to have been started deliberately.

The pub has been described as an ‘eyesore’ and even the Barnsley branch of CAMRA said they would not oppose its demolition as the building has deteriorated so much. Local councillors have also called for the site to be cleared.

In 2012 a different developer was given planning consent to convert the site into shop units, but did not go ahead with the plans.

On Friday night a man was injured in a gas explosion at a house in Thurnscoe.

